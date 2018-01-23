Arab Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen launches Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations in Yemen

RIYADH, 22nd January, 2018 (WAM) — The Arab Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, today, announced the launch of comprehensive humanitarian operations that and a contribution of $1.5 billion to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen 2018.

Among these initiatives is a donation to the United Nations, UN, humanitarian organisations in Yemen, projects to increase the capacity of Yemen’s ports, programmes to reduce the cost of transportation and improve road infrastructure, and the establishment of an air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid to Marib.

With regard to the humanitarian operations, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmad Al-Jubeir, said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in co-operation and co-ordination with its partners, will, today, launch comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen which will have a great humanitarian impact on the life of Yemeni people.

He also said that these operations will address the humanitarian needs of the current phase, as the operations will include projects for infrastructure development in Yemen that would ensure an increase in the capacity to receive aid via air, land and seaports.

“These operations reflect the Kingdom’s firm stance towards supporting the Yemeni people and providing them with all means of a decent life. The initiatives of comprehensive humanitarian operations will increase Yemen’s imports receiving capability from 1.1 million metric tonnes per month in 2017 to 1.4 million metric tonnes per month,” Al-Jubeir added.

Al-Jubeir also said that the Arab Coalition will contribute to the Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations in Yemen with an amount of $1.5 billion to finance the UN Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen 2018.

“This amount will be distributed through UN agencies and international relief organisations,” Al-Jubeir said, adding that an amount of $2 billion will be deposited at the Central Bank of Yemen to enhance the economic stability, in addition to depositing an amount of $30-40 million to expand Yemeni ports’ capacity in terms of receiving additional shipments, and providing an amount of $20-30 million to reduce the cost of land transportation.

The Spokesman of Arab Coalition Forces Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki bin Saleh Al-Malki said that the Coalition will put its military resources at the disposal of this major humanitarian operation in order to protect air, sea and land supply routes.

