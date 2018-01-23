Expats’ valued services

Reem Al-Maei I woke up in the morning to the loudest alarm our house has ever known – the Indian domestic helper who has the mission of waking me up with military precision in the morning. I then went to a café owned by a Kuwaiti youth before reporting to work to correct my mood – like other Kuwaitis who support Kuwaiti businesses regardless of the price and quality. A Filipino made the coffee for me at the Kuwaiti cafe. I then went to process a transaction, and found the female employees busy eating falafel, so I resorted to a Bangladeshi worker, who finished it quickly for me, even if I had to pay a dinar. I later felt sick, so a Filipina nurse received me and checked my blood pressure and temperature. When the doctor asked me to remain for an hour at my workplace so he can follow the drop in my temperature before I leave, my Kuwaiti colleague avoided me out of fear of infection, but an Egyptian employee invited me for breakfast in his office, saying: “There is one God and one life…

