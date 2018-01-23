Saudi Arabia, UAE contribute USD bln to humanitarian aid in Yemen

RIYADH, Jan 22 (KUNA) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will contribute a USD billion to humanitarian missions operated by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, an official said Monday.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabee’a, General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), said the sum was part of the USD two billion pledged by the coalition.

He was speaking at a news conference following a meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab coalition.

The humanitarian assistance aims at helping UN agencies working on helping the Yemeni people. The UN said USD 2.9 billion were needed to honor humanitarian plans.

Al-Rabee’a said USD 30-40 million would be allocated to improve capabilities of the Yemeni ports, while USD 20-30 million to improve land transport.

Kuwait was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah. (pickup previous) od.bs

