Abu Dhabi: The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has announced the martyrdom of an Emirati soldier, first corporal Abdullah Mohammad Ahmad Al Dahmani, who was killed while performing his duty as part of the UAE Armed Forces’ involvement in the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen.

The general command extended its condolences and sympathy with the martyr’s family and asked Allah Almighty to give him eternal peace and grant his family solace to bear the loss.

