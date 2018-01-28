UNESCO chief condemns killing of journalist in Yemen

PARIS, Jan 26 (KUNA) — UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay condemned on Friday the killing of press photographer Mohammad Al-Qadasi in Yemen, urging all parties in the Yemeni conflict to protect journalists.

Al-Qadasi was killed on January 22 in the Khayami region in southwest Yemen in Taiz province.

“I condemn the killing of Mohammad Al-Qadasi,” Azoulay said, adding “journalists working in Yemen are taking tremendous risks to perform their professional duties, often providing civilians with information that is vital for their survival.” “I therefore call on all parties to ensure the safety of reporters and respect their civilian status in lines with the Geneva Conventions,” the UNESCO chief added.

The full circumstances of the death of the photographer are still not clear but he died while reporting for the privately-owned broadcaster Belquees TV.

Journalists have paid a high price in the Yemen conflict and at least a dozen or more press professionals are still being held captive by the militant Houthi rebel group, despite calls for their release.

The Houthi group has also been condemned for raiding media centers in several areas and of hampering journalists trying to report on the conflict. (end) jk.ma

