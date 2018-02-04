Economic Quartet meets on financial assistance to Yemen

JEDDAH, Feb 2 (KUNA) — The Economic Quartet on Yemen debated on Friday the mechanisms of providing financial and technical assistance to the Central Bank of Yemen.

During the meeting, headed by the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, the quartet – made up of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, US and the UK – shared views with the Yemeni side on the management of the USD two billion aid to the CBY as well as the USD one billion deposit at the bank, The meeting gathered representatives of the CBY, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, the Saudi Fund for Development, the Central Bank of the UAE, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the US, and the Agency for International Development, according to the SPA.

On January 17, Saudi Arabia pledged to deposit USD two billion in the CBY with a view to shoring up the Yemeni economy and alleviating the economic hardship of the Yemenis. (end) nh.gb

Original Article