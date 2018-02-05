Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebel ballistic missile shot down

Related Articles

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired at the Kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Monday, state media reported.

The attack was launched from Yemen’s northern governorate of Saada, a Houthi stronghold, and “intercepted” at 7:23 local time (0423 GMT), Col. Turki Al-Maliki told state news agency SPA.

Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition supporting the government in Yemen, said the missile was headed toward the city of Khamis Mushait — about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of the border.

Riyadh had warned that “Iranian-manufactured ballistic weapons” threatened the Kingdom’s security following an attack it said was intercepted near Riyadh airport in November.

Maliki on Monday accused the Houthis of “repeatedly targeting densely populated cities” and delivering the weapons to the insurgents.

The United States, which backs the Saudi campaign against the Houthis, has also accused Iran of being at the origin of the ballistic missiles, a charge denied by Tehran.

Russia said last week that evidence presented by the US was inconclusive, signalling it would oppose a bid to slap UN sanctions on Tehran.

