Houthis attack int’l maritime navigation – Arab coalition

RIYADH, Feb 5 (KUNA) — The Houthi militias in Yemen are attacking Hudaydah sea port with sea port with booby-trapped boats, posing a threat to navigation and international trade in general, the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen said Monday.

Iran supplied Houthis with weapons to target international navigation at Bab Al-Mandab strait, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki told a news conference in Riyadh.

He said the Houthis fired 95 ballistic missiles against Saudi Arabia since the outbreak of the conflict in Yemen, but the coalition intercepted all the missiles.

Al-Malki said humanitarian aid continue to enter Yemen from land and air.

He said a convoy of food and medical supplies have been delivered to over 400,000 Yemenis. (end) od.bs

