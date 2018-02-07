Pakistan slams Houthi missile attack against Saudi Arabia

Related Articles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Monday’s ballistic missile attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen on the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

“The timely interception by Saudi Air Defense saved the civilian populated city from grave consequences,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Such attacks targeting the unarmed civilian population are a violation of international law and condemnable,” the ministry added, denouncing “repeated” Houthi missile attacks on Saudi territory. “These attacks pose a threat to the security of the Kingdom and the Holy Places.”

Pakistan reiterated its solidarity with the Saudi government and people, and renewed its commitment to support the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to protect its holy sites.

