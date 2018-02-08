UK calls on Iran not to threaten regional security

Related Articles

PARIS: Britain on Thursday said Iran must avoid actions that threaten regional security.

Alistair Burt, the Minister for the Middle East, said the UK was working with its partners to tackle US concerns over the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, Reuters reported.

“We and our European partners are absolutely clear. We want the deal to succeed,” Burt told a Euromoney Iran conference in Paris.

“We don’t want to see the JCPOA (deal with Iran) go down and are working with our European partners to mitigate concerns the United States may have to ensure it continues.

Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by May if certain aspects of the deal are not made tougher.

The US is concerned that Tehran continues to develop its ballistic missiles despite the deal aimed at curbing Iran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon.

Arab Gulf countries have welcomed the US president’s tougher approach to the deal and say that since 2015, Iran has accelerated its aggressive policies in the region, particularly in Yemen, Lebanon and Syria.

Iran insisted on Thursday there was no link between its role in the Middle East region and the nuclear deal.

“We have always fought against terrorism. Iran has always played a key role in bringing stability and peace to the region,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Reuters at the economy conference in Paris.

