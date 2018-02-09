Oman to host new round of Yemeni talks – UN envoy

MUSCAT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -UN Secretary General special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmad said Friday his successor would prepare for a new round of talks between Houthi’s Ansarullah and the General People Congress party, in Oman.

This round of talks will reaffirm on the peaceful and political solution, and that the two parties should offer concessions in order to reach a settlement, Ahmad said in an interview with Oman News Agency (ONA).

He said the role of the envoy was to “facilitate” negotiations between the parties, who would then decide if they were ready for peace or not.

Ahmad, who described the situation in Yemen as “tragic and disasterous,” said the Yemeni people suffered from a critical humanitarian crisis.

He said over than a million people were infected with Cholera, and the diphtheria was spreading alongside malnutrition among children.

Ahmad said there were famine in some areas, urging the warring parties to respect human rights and right of people who have no link to this conflict.

The envoy commended role of Oman towards ending the conflict in neighboring Yemen.

Oman remained credible with all parties, and has offered facilities and assistance to the Yemeni people, he said, citing the treatment of the sick and injured in Oman.

