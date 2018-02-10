UAE secures delivery of first aid convoy to Hayes, Yemen, following its liberation from Houthis

HAYES, Yemen, 7th February, 2018 (WAM) — The UAE Armed Forces yesterday (Tuesday) delivered relief aid to the people of Hayes, in Yemen, following the liberation of the area from Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The United Arab Emirates is currently carrying out a massive daily humanitarian campaign in the area of the country’s Red Sea Coast distributing humanitarian and relief supplies to people who have been suffering as a result of militia-imposed blockades, following major victories by Arab allies.

The efforts are part of the keenness of the UAE leadership to support the Yemeni people, in accordance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The humanitarian assistance being provided by the Emirates Red Crescent include the distribution of around 2,000 food baskets to local residents.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Hassan Tahir, Governor of Hodeidah, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the prominent role it played in liberating the district of Hayes, saying the UAE Armed Forces have provided both field and military support to the Yemeni National Army during the process.

The Yemeni Governor added that liberating Hayes paves the way to the liberation of other provinces in Hodeidah Governorate.

A representative from the ERC, Rashid Al-Khattari, said the organisation will continue the distribution of aid and that more relief convoys are due to reach the area in the coming days.

Al-Khattari also thanked the UAE Armed Forces for ensuring the safe arrival of the first aid convoy to the district.

The people of Hayes also expressed their joy over the liberation, thanking the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE Armed Forces, for supporting the legitimacy in Yemen and for the unprecedented support they provide.

