Yemen PM seeks reconciliation in Aden

ADEN, Feb 7, 2018 (AFP) – Yemen’s prime minister appealed on Wednesday for reconciliation with the Southern Transitional Council after deadly clashes last month in Aden, where his government has its base.

Mediation efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates brought back peace and calm to Aden. Prime Minister Ahmad Bin Dagher called for an end to the infighting between the rival sides, which had previously fought together against Al Houthi militia. “The mission today is to bridge the gap, heal the wounds and abandon political escalation,” Dagher told the first cabinet meeting since the fighting.

“Based on directives from the president, we will work for social reconciliation in Aden and neighbouring provinces to pave the way for comprehensive national reconciliation,” government-run media quoted him as saying.

The three days of clashes last month left 38 people dead and 222 wounded.

