Yemeni army de-mines three sites in Shabwa province and dismantles IEDs in Al-Jouf

Related Articles

DUBAI: Yemeni army engineering teams in the third military zone completed the de-mining of three strategic locations in the Directorate of Asilan, located in Shabwa province, on Sunday, Saudi state-run news agency SPA reported.

Local authorities in the directorate took over the positions of Haid bin Aqil, Khaydhar and Lahjin from the engineering teams after the mines had been cleared.

Director-general of the directorate, Col. Ali Ahmad Al-Hajjri, said in a statement on the Yemeni armed force’s official website “September 26” that the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists have been stationed at sites overlooking various entrances to the directorate for three years in order to disrupt the advance of the army.

Al-Hajjri pointed out that the engineering teams continued to survey and clean up other sites, particularly those located in the southern part of the directorate.

The engineering teams also dismantled a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the Houthis on the Aqaba front in Al-Jouf province.

A military source said that the engineering teams found and neutralized a number of complex IEDs equipped with cameras and remote control devices.

Related Articles

Original Article