Mohammad receives UN special envoy to Yemen

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received Esmail Ould Shaikh Ahmad, UN Special Envoy to Yemen, whose tenure will end by February 28.

They discussed the latest developments in Yemen during the meeting at Al Shati Palace. Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to Ahmad for his efforts to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis during his tenure. Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed highlighted the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Yemenis and underlined the UAE’s keenness to support UN efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the Yemen conflict.

The UN envoy expressed his thanks and recognition to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Ali Bin Hamad Al Shamsi, deputy secretary-general of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

