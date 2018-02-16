US wants UN action over report showing Iranian missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia from Yemen

Related Articles

UNITED NATIONS: US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Thursday that it was “time for the Security Council to act” following the release of a report by UN experts concluding that Iran had violated the arms embargo on Yemen.

The report found that Tehran had failed to block supplies to Yemen’s Houthi rebels of ballistic missiles that were fired at Saudi Arabia.

“This report highlights what we’ve been saying for months: Iran has been illegally transferring weapons in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions,” Haley said in a statement.

The ambassador added that “the world cannot continue to allow these blatant violations to go unanswered” and that Tehran must face “consequences.”

“It’s time for the Security Council to act.”

