Mother, 3 children die of wounds from Daesh-claimed Yemen attack

ADEN: A mother and three of her children have died of their wounds from a double suicide bombing in Yemen’s port city of Aden, medical sources said Sunday, raising the death toll to 12.

The family was among seven people who succumbed to wounds sustained in Saturday’s attack, which was claimed by Daesh.

Five other people, including security officers and a child, were killed on the spot when two suicide car bombings hit the headquarters of an anti-terror unit on a beach near the Tawahi district of Aden.

Daesh claimed the attack through its propaganda arm Amaq.

The bombings come after deadly clashes in Aden last month in which southern separatists seized much of the strategic coastal city from Yemen’s Saudi-backed government.

During the chaos in Yemen over the past few years, Daesh has repeatedly attacked Aden, where the government is based, claiming hundreds of victims and mainly targeting government forces.

