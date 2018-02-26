Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Kuwaiti Defense Minister on National Days

Kuwaiti forces in Saudi Arabia celebrate holidays Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left) and Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah KUWAIT/RIYADH: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday congratulations from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the country’s 57th National Day and the 27th Liberation Day. This came during a telephone call from the Saudi prince to Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, the Ministry’s Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations said a press statement. Prince Mohammad wished the State of Kuwait, and the Kuwaiti government and people further security and prosperity to achieve interests of the two sisterly countries, the statement noted. Meanwhile, Sheikh Nasser expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prince Mohammad for his congratulations and good sentiments. Sheikh Nas..

KUWAIT/RIYADH: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday congratulations from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the country’s 57th National Day and the 27th Liberation Day.

This came during a telephone call from the Saudi prince to Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, the Ministry’s Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations said a press statement. Prince Mohammad wished the State of Kuwait, and the Kuwaiti government and people further security and prosperity to achieve interests of the two sisterly countries, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Nasser expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prince Mohammad for his congratulations and good sentiments. Sheikh Nasser prayed to Allah Almighty to protect Saudi Arabia and its people under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi joins celebrations

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has joined the State of Kuwait in its celebrations of the 57th National Day and the 27th Liberation Day with several popular and official events and initiatives. On this occasion, the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information held some events on Sunday in King Fahad Cultural Centre that included a symposium and an art exhibition on the Kuwaiti-Saudi relations.

During the ceremony, Saudi and Kuwaiti popular bands made a number of performances and songs on the bilateral ties. In a wonderful image, some Saudi airports were decorated with the Kuwaiti flag and officials at the airports offered congratulations to Kuwaitis on this delightful occasion. In addition, Saudi Airways presented a 25-percent discount to all classes on February 25-26 on the country’s national day festivals.

Some towers in Riyadh were adorned with the Kuwaiti flag in a manner which reflect the depth of relations between the two countries. During Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab match, Saudi soccer fans raised the Kuwaiti flag, and the picture of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah alongside the picture of King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the stadium on Friday. Saudi TV channels allocated some programs to take part in the celebrations of the country’s national days. They hosted some artists, media people and intellectuals from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to speak about the relations between the two countries.

Forces celebrate holidays

Kuwait’s armed force officers and personnel, currently stationed in the southern Jizan region of Saudi Arabia, extended their sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti people on national celebrations.

The forces expressed, in statements to Saudi Press Agency, their happiness, pleasure, and pride on the advent of such a precious anniversary, affirming their supportive stand by their Saudi and Arab counterparts in the Arab Coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen and defend the Kingdom.

They also expressed their joy of the national festivities that represent significant marks in Kuwait’s history, and through which the new generation of Kuwaitis reiterate their loyalty to their country and support of their wise leadership. The Kuwaiti forces also assured their safety and good health to their families and relatives, and that they are commemorating their country’s National days from their military posts in the Kingdom, praying to Allah Almighty to perpetuate the grace of security and stability on Kuwait, and on Arab and Muslim nations. Kuwait is currently celebrating its 57th National Day, the 27th Liberation Day, and the 12th anniversary of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s ascension to power. – KUNA

