Conscription required to apply for driving license

KUWAIT: The defense ministry’s conscription authority urged the Ministry of Interior to abstain from issuing driving licenses to citizens turning 18 without first receiving a letter from the National Service (Conscription) Authority stating that they have been drafted. MoI’s acting assistant undersecretary for traffic affairs Maj Gen Fahd Al-Showayye approved the defense ministry’s request, and circulated it to various traffic departments to in order be put into practice.

Terror suspect jailed

A Saudi court yesterday sentenced a Yemeni residing in the kingdom to 10 years in prison over charges of joining Al-Qaeda, branding the Saudi government infidel, applauding the Al-Sadiq Mosque bombing in Kuwait and praising the IS terrorist organization. The court also ordered deporting the defendant after doing his time.

Construction aggregate

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) recently asked the Public Authority for Industry to set the regulations needed to import construction aggregate from Iraq in response to a request by a Kuwaiti contracting company, informed sources said. In its request, the company said that Iraq has the best quality aggregate in the region and possesses excessive amounts of it.

Development projects

The funds needed for any of next year’s development plan projects will be provided, even if the 2018 budget approval is delayed, well-informed governmental sources said. The sources added that the total funding needed for the projects is KD 2.715 billion. Meanwhile, the sources said the administration of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development is studying the feasibility of service projects, adding that KD 200 million will allocated for funding touristic and recreation projects to enable the local market attract more tourists. In another budget issue, the parliamentary budgets and final statements committee, headed by MP Adnan Abdulsamad, resumed discussing the state budget, which might be rejected if the government delays resolving the problem of financial allotments.

