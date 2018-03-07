Over a dozen Houthi militants killed as Yemeni army controls new sites in Saada

Related Articles

DUBAI: Fifteen Iran-backed Houthi militants were killed by Arab coalition airstrikes on the Razih front, north-west of Saada province, on Tuesday, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Yemen’s national army took control of the strategically positioned Azhar mountain, which was previously taken over by militants.

Col. Hammoud Hisham, commander of the Seventh Brigade, said in a statement published on the Yemeni army’s official website that the leader of the Houthi militants on the Razih front, Yusuf Ali Musfer, was killed by the raid.

Related Articles

Original Article