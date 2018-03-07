Over a dozen Houthi militants killed as Yemeni army controls new sites in Saada

Related Articles
DUBAI: Fifteen Iran-backed Houthi militants were killed by Arab coalition airstrikes on the Razih front, north-west of Saada province, on Tuesday, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
Yemen’s national army took control of the strategically positioned Azhar mountain, which was previously taken over by militants.
Col. Hammoud Hisham, commander of the Seventh Brigade, said in a statement published on the Yemeni army’s official website that the leader of the Houthi militants on the Razih front, Yusuf Ali Musfer, was killed by the raid.
