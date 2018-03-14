Air Djibouti begins first flight to Aden after three-year hiatus

Related Articles

DUBAI: Air Djibouti began its first flight to Aden International Airport on Wednesday after a three-year hiatus due to the war against pro-Iranian Houthi militia in the province of Aden, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The airline launched the trip on Wednesday in the presence of Djibouti’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Ali Issa and Yemen’s ambassador to Djibouti Abdullah Musallam Al-Sakhtari, according to the official Yemeni news agency.

Aden’s Undersecretary for Transportation Khalid Al-Jahlmani welcomed the delegation from Djibouti, and expressed appreciation for the efforts to facilitate trade between the two countries.

For his part, the Djiboutian ambassador said that the inauguration of his country’s flights to Aden were the signals of the development of relations between the two nations.

The Yemeni ambassador said that the resumption of flights between the two countries will also facilitate humanitarian organizations’ work in Yemen.

