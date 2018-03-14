In The Media

Several Houthi militants killed in clashes with Yemeni army

22 hours ago
by Staff
Written by Staff

DUBAI: Nine Iranian-backed Houthi militants were killed in fierce clashes with the Yemeni army north of the southern province of Dali on Wednesday, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
A Yemeni military source told the official Yemeni news agency that “the battles took place following an attack by the Houthi militia on areas where the army is stationed in the Maris Front, the army was able to repel the attack and killed nine of its members and wounded six others.”

