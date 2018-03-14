Several Houthi militants killed in clashes with Yemeni army

Related Articles

DUBAI: Nine Iranian-backed Houthi militants were killed in fierce clashes with the Yemeni army north of the southern province of Dali on Wednesday, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.

A Yemeni military source told the official Yemeni news agency that “the battles took place following an attack by the Houthi militia on areas where the army is stationed in the Maris Front, the army was able to repel the attack and killed nine of its members and wounded six others.”

Related Articles

Original Article