Yemeni army foils Houthi militia naval attack

DUBAI: Yemen’s national army forces foiled an Iranian-backed Houthi militia naval attack targeting the coastal city of Al-Khokha in the western province of Hodeidah on Wednesday, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.

A Yemeni military source told the national army’s official website “September 26” that the militia launched its attack from three fishing boats which resulted in clashes between the two sides.

The army was able to defeat all militants while destroying their boats.

