HEIS, YEMEN, 17th March, 2018 (WAM) — Supported by the UAE Armed Forces, fighter jets from the Saudi-led Arab Coalition launched air strikes at a training camp and ammunition and weapon caches of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Hodeidah.

The air strikes led to the destruction of the training camp, killing dozens of the Houthi militia fighters. The strikes also destroyed Houthi ammunition caches, military vehicles and tanks in Al-Hussainia.

