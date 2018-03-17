Egyptians in Kuwait line up at embassy for balloting

Egyptians living in Kuwait show their passports as they arrive to cast their vote in the Egyptian presidential elections at the Egyptian embassy in Kuwait City, on March 16, 2018. KUWAIT: Egyptians expats in Kuwait flocked to their country’s embassy on Friday to cast their ballots in the presidential elections. The vote for Egyptians living abroad, which ran for three days, included 139 polling stations in 124 countries all over the world. Egyptian Ambassador in Kuwait Tareq Al-Qouni was the first to cast his ballot in the process, while many Egyptians went to the embassy a few hours ahead of the vote amid intensive security presence. The ambassador expected a high turnout at the embassy during the three days of the process. He said the embassy has already taken all required arrangements and preparations for a smooth vote in the presidential race. The ambassador appreciated Kuwaiti security authorities for their efforts to help in organizing the vote at the embassy. The Egyptian go..

Egyptians living in Kuwait show their passports as they arrive to cast their vote in the Egyptian presidential elections at the Egyptian embassy in Kuwait City, on March 16, 2018.

KUWAIT: Egyptians expats in Kuwait flocked to their country’s embassy on Friday to cast their ballots in the presidential elections. The vote for Egyptians living abroad, which ran for three days, included 139 polling stations in 124 countries all over the world. Egyptian Ambassador in Kuwait Tareq Al-Qouni was the first to cast his ballot in the process, while many Egyptians went to the embassy a few hours ahead of the vote amid intensive security presence.

The ambassador expected a high turnout at the embassy during the three days of the process. He said the embassy has already taken all required arrangements and preparations for a smooth vote in the presidential race. The ambassador appreciated Kuwaiti security authorities for their efforts to help in organizing the vote at the embassy.

The Egyptian government in general and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in particular have made proper preparations and arrangements for the vote of Egyptian expats, which runs between March 16 and 18. But, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Somalia would not be the scene of presidential elections due to ongoing security circumstances.

The government urged citizens abroad to participate in the third presidential race since the January 25, 2011 Revolution, which forced ex-President Hosni Mubarak out of power. Only two candidates, notably incumbent President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and Al-Ghad Party leader Mousa Mustafa, are contesting the electoral process. In 2017, the government estimated the number of Egyptians living abroad at a total 9.4 million.

Sixty million eligible voters will cast their ballots in the election in Egypt on March 26-28, while expatriates will vote on March 16-18 at 139 polling stations abroad. The National Election Authority (NEA) announced on February 24 the final list for Egypt’s upcoming presidential election, which consists of President Al-Sisi and Al-Ghad Party leader Mousa Moustafa. – KUNA

