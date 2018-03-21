Houthi militia bomb ambulance in Al-Khokha killing one medic

Related Articles

DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militia bombed a civilian ambulance that was in a humanitarian mission in the Directorate of Khokha on the western coast of Yemen, killing one of its medical staff and wounding three others, UAE state-news agency WAM reported.

A medical source said that the Houthi militia targeted the ambulance, which was carrying casualties on the path of the Khokha Mukha. UAE forces that were operating within the Saudi-led Arab coalition transported the injured and cleared the area.

The source also said that Houthi targeting of civilian ambulances was a violation of all international norms.

