Guterres praises KSA aid efforts as he welcomes Saudi crown prince to UNHQ

JEDDAH: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres praised Saudi Arabia's global humanitarian efforts as he welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the organization's headquarters on Tuesday.

Guterres expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian contributions in the world and to the Yemeni people, its support and funding of the humanitarian response plan in Yemen, and called on countries to contribute to this effort.

Guterres also renewed his condemnation of the targeting of ballistic missiles by the Houthi militia.

The crown prince and the secretary general attended the signing of the joint executive program between Saudi Arabia and the UN represented by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for the purpose of supporting and financing the 2018 UN Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen.

The agreement includes $1 billion from the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, including $930 million to UN organizations and $70 million to restore ports and roads to increase relief and commercial imports.

The crown prince, currently in New York, has traveled to several US cities and held a number of high-level meetings with politicians and top business leaders after meeting President Donald Trump last week.

Prince Mohammed's visit is the first trip to the US after he was announced as the Saudi Arabia's crown prince last year.

