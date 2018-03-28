UN condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday strongly condemned missile attacks on Saudi Arabia from rebel-held territory in Yemen and said military escalation was not the solution to ending the three-year war.

Saudi forces on Sunday intercepted seven missiles fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels into Saudi Arabia, killing one person and wounding two others.

Guterres “strongly condemns the launch late yesterday of a series of missiles claimed by the Houthis toward cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, as he does consistently with all attacks against civilians,” said a UN statement.

He called for “restraint amid mounting tensions and stresses that military escalation is not the solution.”

The UN chief is due to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at UN headquarters on Tuesday to discuss Yemen.

The United Nations is making a fresh push for talks after Iran sent signals that it would be willing to help turn up the pressure on the Huthis to take part in negotiations, UN diplomats said.

New UN envoy Martin Griffiths was in the rebel-held capital Sanaa this week for talks on kick-starting the political process, following a first round of meetings in Riyadh.

Kuwait

The Foreign Ministry of Kuwait has firmly denounced the missile attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, has reported.

The Ministry in a statement on Monday said the attacks demonstrated the Houthi’s rejection of peace and the will of the international community, to put an end to the conflict in Yemen, as well as their aim to undermine all chances of a reconciliation.

Bahrain

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received today a telephone call from King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain who expressed his a strong condemnation and denunciation on the Iranian-backed Houthi ballistic missile attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the telephone conversation, the King of Bahrain affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s stand by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting the measures it takes to defend its territory, maintain its security and stability and protect its people, Saudi Pres Agency reported today.

GCC

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has condemned the launch of the seven ballistic missiles by Houthi militias on Saturday across a number of populated cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh.

“These attacks are a cowardly act of terrorism targeting civilian populations and endangering their security,” he said, praising the efficiency and readiness of Saudi Royal Air Defence forces which intercepted and destroyed the missiles before reaching their targets.

Arab Parliament

The Arab Parliament Speaker, Dr. Mishaal Al Salami, has strongly condemned the firing of ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia by Houthi militias.

Dr. Al Salami said, “This is a flagrant violation of international law, a clear defiance of UN resolutions, and a threat to regional and international security,” Dr. Al Salami said in a statement.

He also called on Iran to stop its support of the Houthi militias.

OIC

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has strongly condemned the Houthi missile attacks towards several cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the capital, Riyadh.

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, said that the continued firing of missiles on the Kingdom by the Houthis is both hostile and criminal, and is an attempt to terrorise civilians and destabilise the safety and security of Saudi Arabia.

