White House questions Houthi commitment to Yemen political process

The United States has questioned the Houthi militias efforts to reinitiate a political process and restore stability in Yemen.

In a press statement, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said, “Houthis have responded to efforts by the United Nations to reinvigorate a political process in Yemen by threatening to conduct more reckless missile attacks, like those they conducted on Sunday.”

These actions call into question the Houthis’ commitment to a peace process, the press secretary said, adding that “These attacks again demonstrate that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is continuing to disrupt a nascent political process, escalate hostilities, and destabilise the region by proliferating weapons to the Houthis and others.

“The United States will remain steadfast in helping our partners defend themselves, providing desperately needed humanitarian assistance, and supporting an inclusive United Nations process to help resolve the conflict and bring peace and security to the region,” Sanders concluded.

