Yemeni army liberates new areas in Sa’ada

The Yemeni army has continued its advancement in Sa’ada Governorate for the third consecutive day and liberated new areas in Al Dhahir district from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

In a statement to the official Yemen News Agency, a military source said the Yemeni army troops are now heading to regain control of the strategic Al Matala and Taiban mountains.

the Arab Coalition’s jet fighters launched strikes that targeted several Houthi militias positions in Maran and Kawkaban districts of Sa’ada, inflicting heavy casualties on the militias .

