Yemeni Army liberates strategic sites in Lahj

The Yemeni National Army and Popular Resistance and the Security Belt Forces, backed by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces, have fully liberated the strategic area of Jabal Shivan and its neighbouring areas in the north of Lahj Governorate while advancing towards Sehei.

The combined forces are now advancing towards Raheda in the southeast Taiz Governorate, which is being used as a military base by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias to send supplies to their forces on other fronts.

Many Houthi militants were killed and injured while others were arrested.

Arab Coalition fighter jets also launched airstrikes against Houthi strongholds, which destroyed ammunition stores and military vehicles and led to the collapse of the Houthi ranks.

