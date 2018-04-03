Saudi-led coalition says Yemeni rebels attack Saudi oil tanker in international waters, causing “minor damage”

Updated 3 min 25 sec ago

April 03, 2018 03:00

0

April 03, 2018 03:00

LONDON: Saudi-led coalition says Yemeni rebels attacked Saudi oil tanker in international waters, causing “minor damage“

The Saudi Arab coalition has said that the Houthi and their Iranian patrons attacked the ship as it was cruising in the Red Sea. The coalition navy manged to repel the attack, with the Saudi tanker continuing its route despite the vessel’s minor damage. The spokesperson of the Saudi Arab coalition said that Houthi and Iranian militants were behind the attack that took place west of the port of Hudaydah in Yemen.

