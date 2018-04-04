Energy minister: Houthi attack on Saudi tanker will not disrupt supplies

As part of his ongoing US tour, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met at his residence in Los Angeles with Robert Allen Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

Potential cooperation in the entertainment, culture and film-making arenas were discussed during the meeting. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the massive opportunities which exist in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where a solid infrastructure and a massive demand for Disney products and services exist.

The meeting was attended by HRH Prince Khaled bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Washington as well as members of the official delegation accompanying the crown prince.

Saudi Arabia has been undergoing a massive economic and social transformation under the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plan launched by the crown prince two years ago.

Since then, the country has announced it is lifting the ban on women driving, that it will re-open cinemas and curbed the powers of its religious police.

It has also established the General Authority for Entertainment, a government body empowered to meet the massive demand for entertainment in the Saudi kingdom; which boasts a population of 32 million and receives millions of Muslims every year for Hajj and Umra pilgrimage.

The kingdom has also announced it is strengthening its non-religious tourism sector and has plans to issue new guidelines for visas which will open-up the country to visitors from around the world.Original Article