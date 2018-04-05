Yemen targets Aramco storage tanks in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

Yemen’s Ansarullah fighters have launched a ballistic missile at Aramco storage tanks in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region.

According to Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah satellite television network, the missile was launched at the Saudi oil giant’s storage facilities late on Wednesday.

Shortly after the announcement, the kingdom’s state-run al-Ekhbariya television network claimed that the missile was downed by the Saudi air defenses over the skies above the region.

The incident took place just a day after Yemeni fighters targeted a Saudi warship in retaliation to deadly airstrikes on the improvised country’s province of Hudaydah.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured during the past three years.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

