Saudi terror attack

RIYADH: A member of Saudi Arabia’s security forces and a Bangladeshi resident were killed in an attack on a security checkpoint in Buraidah, a city in Qassim Province north of the capital Riyadh, the state news agency said yesterday. “Three terrorists opened fire on the security checkpoint located at Buraidah-Tarafiya road in Al-Qassim. The security forces fired back, killing two terrorists, and wounding the third,” said a statement published by the state news agency (SPA). The authorities have begun a criminal investigation, which is still the subject of a security follow-up, and developments will be announced in due course, the statement added. Qassim, a heartland of the kingdom’s ultra-conservative Wahhabi school of Sunni Islam, is one of the most conservative pockets of the country. Analysts say many young men from the region joined Al-Qaeda in Yemen or militant groups in Iraq.- Reuters