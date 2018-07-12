DiplomaticQuarter: Egyptian Embassy celebrates National Day in style

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir chaired the second session of the eighth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing.

Al-Jubeir told the meeting in the Chinese capital that the Palestinian cause was a key Arab and Muslim issue that “we have not stopped and will not stop supporting.”

He referred to the “Jerusalem summit” in Dhahran this year and the adoption of resolutions on the regional crises experienced by Arab countries in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Comoros.

Al-Jubeir said: “The Arab countries look forward to China’s role in supporting political solutions to these crises through the Security Council and taking into account the decisions of the Arab summit.”

“The Arab countries reaffirm their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China and its adherence to the one-China principle,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of Sino-Arab efforts to combat extremism, terrorism and the phenomenon of hatred that had escalated around the world.

Al-Jubeir later met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of the eighth ministerial meeting of the forum.

They discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, in addition to the topics on the agenda of the forum.

Later, during a lecture titled “The Arab World and China within the framework of a fast-changing international system” — at the Chinese Institute of International Relations — Aboul Gheit said that the Palestinian cause, terrorism and the growing interference of some regional parties in the internal affairs of Arab countries were the most important challenges facing the region.

Al-Jubeir, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Aboul Gheit, had earlier inaugurated the Arabic-Chinese Digital Library in the presence of Arab foreign ministers to deepen cooperation between Arab League and Chinese libraries.

Faisal bin Abdul Rahman bin Muammar, general supervisor of the King Abdul Aziz Public Library, expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support.

