Saudi Arabia presents first VNR on sustainable development at UN headquarters

JEDDAH: The Yemen Scholars Association on Saturday blamed the Iranian-backed Houthi militias for the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

The associated accused the Houthis of looting humanitarian aid.

According to the Yemeni scholars, Houthi actions have resulted in the suspension of salaries of hundreds of thousands of employees for nearly two years.

The Association praised the efforts and humanitarian support of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), which provides, directly and indirectly, most of the humanitarian relief support for the Yemeni people.

The Yemen Scholars Association condemned the Houthi militia for looting relief aid in areas under its control.

According to a human rights report, At least 113 people have been tortured to death in detention centers in Yemen run by the Houthis since the coup began

Yemeni Human Rights Minister Mohammed Askar told Arab News that the figures in the report were only estimates and that the real figures were much higher.

Original Article