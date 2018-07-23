Warnings issued to Fahaheel bachelors

KUWAIT: The engineering supervision and follow up department at Kuwait Municipality in Ahmadi issued warnings to bachelors to leave Fahaheel. Power will be cut if bachelors do not move out of private homes (government houses). ‘Abu Turab’ sentenced The cassation court sentenced ‘Abu Turab’; a defendant accused of joining a banned organization in Syria to five years in jail, and exonerated his mother. 309,000 kg The imported food department at the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition destroyed 309,000 kg of chicken, meat, fruit, mineral water and cheese imported from the US, Australia, Italy, Greece, Iran, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen for being unfit for human consumption. Director of the department Ali Al-Khanfoor said destroyed amount is one of the largest since the transfer of the imported food department from the municipality to the authority. By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi

