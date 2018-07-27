Yemen army begins military operation to liberate Al-Bayda

Yemen’s national army, backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, launched a military operation on Friday to liberation Al-Malajim area in Al-Bayda province from Houthi militia in central Yemen.

The operation started in the early hours of Friday in Hijjah. The army said that an estimated area of 40 kilometers was liberated, leaving only 18 kilometers.

The army’s aim is to cuts the supply lines for the militias in various areas, including the main city of Al-Bayda.

According to the army, heavy clashes with the Houthis resulted in the deaths of several Houthi leaders, including 25 militias with dozens wounded.

