Iran continues to threaten navigation in Bab Al-Mandab and the Red Sea: Saudi-led coalition

RIYADH: Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said “Iran continues to threaten navigation in Bab Al-Mandab and the Red Sea."

Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh, Al-Maliki said the Saudi-led coalition will continue efforts to secure navigation in the Red Sea and rehabilitate the Yemeni army to protect the Yemeni state.

Al-Maliki added that the alliance will take all necessary measures to protect civilians during targeting operations.

He noted 22 land, sea and air ports in Yemen are still operating but the Iran-backed Houthi militia continue to disrupt the entry of aid vessels.

