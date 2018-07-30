Yemen government to cut diplomatic staff

DUBAI: Yemen’s government is planning to reduce the number of staff at the country’s missions, pan Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Foreign Minister Khalid Al-Yamani.

The announcement comes two months after his appointment, as the minister reviews embassies and their staff.

“A huge number of diplomats and administrative employees are working outside Yemen, as if we are a super power,” Yamani said.

The minister said the aim of reviewing the embassies and their staff is to help improve Yemen’s diplomatic status.

“Our country’s diplomacy and our embassies were damaged by the Houthi militia… (and there is work on our) embassies to overhaul them in line with our ongoing plan to build the state,” he said.

