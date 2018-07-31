KSRelief continues supplying aid to Yemen

JEDDAH: As part of the preparations to offer pilgrims the best and most comfortable experience for the Hajj season, Saudi Arabia has developed over the years its Project for Utilization of Hajj Meat (ADAHI).

This has been managed by the Islamic Development Bank Group (IDB) since 1983 in cooperation with the Saudi authorities. A press conference on Monday at the bank’s headquarters in Jeddah introduced the project’s preparations, arrangements and progress achieved for the 2018 Hajj season.

Dr. Bandar Hajjar, president of the Islamic Development Bank Group, explained that the project aimed to serve pilgrims by easing the process of providing livestock that “meets all Shariah and health requirements and by ensuring the cleanliness of the environment around the holy sites.”

The project takes the responsibility of carrying out the ritual of Odhiya on people’s behalf, from the very beginning until the distribution of meat to eligible beneficiaries.

Meat is distributed among the poor at the Grand Mosque and holy sites, charity organizations in Saudi Arabia, and beneficiaries in many Muslim countries and communities throughout the world.

“The meat is distributed to beneficiaries in more than 25 countries around the world,” Dr. Hajjar said. These countries include Arab countries such as Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Iraq as well as countries in Africa and Asia such as Mali, Ghana, Senegal, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan.

About 40,000 people are working with the project as butchers, veterinarians, Shariah supervisors, supporting labor, transportation, food supply, medical care and administration.

“One million sheep are slaughtered, dressed, cut, packed and frozen in just 48 hours. That is a lot of effort, in addition to managing around 2 million pilgrims who are keen to see their Odhiyah ritual is performed,” Dr. Hajjar said.

In 2017, the project announced the launch of the “Electronic Path” managed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, which allows Umrah visitors and pilgrims to use the services provided by ADAHI. This year the project has expanded its offices, use of technology and communication with pilgrim campaigns and companies around the world.

Beneficiaries of the electrical path system can buy rites coupons online through the website www.adahi.org using a credit card, via money transfer or by accessing the Saudi Ministry of Hajj’s website.

Coupons are also available with collaborating entities such as Al-Rajhi, Mobily, Hadyat Al-Hajj Wal Moatamer Secure Services Company, as well as with Saudi Posts’ outlets throughout the Kingdom.

The project aims to expand its services in the future to serve any Muslim person around the world at any time who wishes to make a charitable sacrifice or rite: “We have already started, but it still needs more development and expansion.”

