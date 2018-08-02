Arab coalition ‘taking necessary measures to secure Bab Al-Mandeb’

JEDDAH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir discussed the latest developments in Yemen with his Yemeni counterpart Khalid Al-Yamani who called on him at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments. Saudi Arabia is one of the top donors to the reconstruction program initiated by the UN in Yemen.

A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released last month showed Saudi Arabia topping donor states to the 2018 UN Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (UNYHRP) by donating $530.4 million out of a total of $1.54 billion.

The Kingdom also topped donor states outside the UNYHRP 2018 by providing $196 million out of $466.4 million.

Saudi Arabia's ing Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) has also continued to provide humanitarian services to Yemenis affected by the ongoing war sparked by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.

On Wednesday, the Kingdom opened eight new development projects in Yemen as part of its ambitious rebuilding program in the war-torn country.

Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber, who is also supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Reconstruction, laid the foundation stones for the projects in Al-Mahra governorate in the presence of Yemeni President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The projects will create job opportunities among the Yemeni people.

