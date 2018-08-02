Water crisis salts the earth in Iraq’s long-neglected south

DUBAI: The stalled Yemen peace talks between the warring factions is expected to restart in Geneva next month, a diplomatic source told pan Arab newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to the source, UN envoy Martin Griffiths will likely use a different approach to his predecessor Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Griffiths is expected to announce on Thursday before UN Security Council the date of the Geneva talks and the outline of his vision of the Yemen peace settlement, the report said.

The first round of Yemen talks were held in 2015 in Switzerland before moving to Kuwait in 2016.

The war in Yemen has been ongoing since 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia to lead an Arab coalition to restore the international recognized government to power.

UN figures suggest at least 10,000 people have been killed, while a further 2 million have been displaced. There has also been an outbreak of cholera, which the UN says has plunged the country into the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.

