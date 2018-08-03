Jordan not yet ready to open border crossing with Syria

JEDDAH: The Saudi-led coalition on Friday accused the Houthi militia of carrying out an attack on a hospital and fish market in Yemen that killed more than 20 people.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the Iran-backed group targeted the sites in the port of Hodeidah on Thursday with mortar shells in what he described as a “terrorist attack.”

More than 60 people were also wounded in the attack, which hit Al-Thawra Hospital – one of the county’s busiest.

Hodeidah, the country’s largest port, is still held by the Houthis but pro government forces backed by the coalition were close to capturing the city before pausing the offensive last month to allow UN mediation efforts to continue.

On Thursday, Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen, told a Security Council meeting that he had called for talks between the warring parties to take place on Sept. 6 in Geneva.

