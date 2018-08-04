Two Hezbollah members on mission to train Houthis killed in Yemen

LONDON: Two Hezbollah members who were on a mission to train Houthi militia were killed Thursday in raids carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sarwah, Marib province, the pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The head of the Guidance Division of the Third Military Region, Brigadier General Dr. Sadiq Al-Mekhlafi, said that “coalition air raids targeted an operations room run by Houthi militia in the Beit Ja'bel area on the Sarwah front, killing two members of Hezbollah and a number of Houthis,” according to the Yemeni army’s website http://www.26sepnews.net.

Al-Mekhlafi added that the two Hezbollah members were on a mission to train and guide Houthi militia.

Tens of Houthis were also killed on a number of fronts in the Al-Bayda province, central Yemen, in battles with the Yemeni army.

