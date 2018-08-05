Saudi Arabia resumes oil shipments through Bab al-Mandab strait

Saudi Arabia has announced the resumption of oil shipments through Bab al-Mandab strait, a key waterway, weeks after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels attacked two crude vessels.

In a statement carried on Saturday by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih, announced the decision.

He said: "The decision to resume oil shipment through the strait of Bab al-Mandab was made after the leadership of the coalition has taken necessary measures to protect the coalition states' ships."

Saudi Arabia had temporarily halted all oil shipments on July 25 after Houthi rebel attacks.

Two oil tankers operated by the Saudi shipping group Bahri, each with a two million barrels capacity, were attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The coalition had repeatedly raised alarm that Houthi rebels threaten vessels in the Red Sea – a key shipping route for world trade – through their control of the strategic Hodeida port.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world's busiest shipping routes, is the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 at the head of a military coalition backing the country's government after Houthi rebels ousted it from the capital Sanaa the previous year.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 at the head of a military coalition backing the country's government after Houthi rebels ousted it from the capital Sanaa the previous year.