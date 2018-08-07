Makkah governor briefed on Saudi Post’s services for pilgrims during Hajj

DUBAI: The Saudi Royal Air Force intercepted a missile over Najran on Monday night, fired from Emran in Yemen by Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi-led Arab coalition spokesperson, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said at 8:20 p.m. local time, coalition air defense forces spotted the missile being launched by Houthi militia within Yemen towards Saudi Arabia.

Colonel Al-Maliki said the missile had been aimed at the city (Najran) and was deliberately targeting and civilian areas.

He said the Saudi Royal Air Forces were able to intercept and destroy the missile safely without harming others.

Maliki said the hostile attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia was further proof that Iran continued to be involved in the support of the armed militia and their explicit defiance of UN resolution 2216 and resolution 2231 threatening the security of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The spokesman added that the firing on densely populated areas was contrary to international humanitarian law.

Original Article