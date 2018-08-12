Millions helped with Amir’s generosity: IOM Director General

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA KUWAIT: Millions of vulnerable people have been helped through the generosity of His Highness the Amir and that of the people of Kuwait, said Director General for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) William Lacy Swing. “I came primarily just to express the gratitude of not only the International Organization for Migration but the millions of vulnerable people who have been helped with generosity of His Highness the Amir and that of the Kuwaiti people,” Swing said in a statement yesterday after being received by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “I was very honored to be received by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait. It is the end of the series of meetings I have had. I have been to Kuwait more than any other country in the Gulf area, and he has always been generous in receiving me,” Swin..

KUWAIT: Millions of vulnerable people have been helped through the generosity of His Highness the Amir and that of the people of Kuwait, said Director General for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) William Lacy Swing. “I came primarily just to express the gratitude of not only the International Organization for Migration but the millions of vulnerable people who have been helped with generosity of His Highness the Amir and that of the Kuwaiti people,” Swing said in a statement yesterday after being received by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “I was very honored to be received by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait. It is the end of the series of meetings I have had. I have been to Kuwait more than any other country in the Gulf area, and he has always been generous in receiving me,” Swing noted.

“Whether it is Syria, Iraq, Yemen and other areas, I wanted to thank him for that. Explore with him whether there are other areas where we might be able to support the Kuwaiti government’s priorities,” he continued. “We talked a bit also about the state of the world right now with the many armed conflicts that show no sign of solution in the short to medium terms, the need for a stronger leadership in the world, and so forth.”

“My meetings with [His Highness the Amir] were among the most satisfying experiences that I’ve had since I took this position 10 years ago,” he added. His Highness the Amir had received at Bayan Palace Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, escorting Swing on the occasion of the latter’s visit to the country. Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, as well as Sheikh Salem Abdulaziz Al-Saud Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the Jordanian King Abdullah II, offering his condolences over the victims of the terror cell raid in the city of Salt yesterday, which resulted in casualties among security officers and injuries to civilians. His Highness the Amir stressed Kuwait’s principled position, which rejects any aggressive act that threatens the Kingdom’s security and stability, wishing mercy for the ‘martyrs’ and a swiftly recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the Jordanian monarch. – KUNA

