Kuwait to employ UN migration agency expertise for labor body

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh joins officials in cutting a cake during an event hosted by the United Nations’ migration agency, celebrating the impending departure of its Director-General William Lacy Swing. – KUNA KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti government plans to sign several agreements for International Office for Migration program aimed at improving the role of the Public Authority for Manpower, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh said on Sunday. At an event hosted by the United Nations’ migration agency, celebrating the impending departure of its Director-General William Lacy Swing, she pledged that Kuwait would continue to abide by its international commitments on the crime of human trafficking. In remarks to reporters, Sabeeh, also State Minister for Economic Affairs, hailed the government’s cooperation with the IOM, which has provided state employees with several training courses on the issue of human trafficking, in particular. She also hope..

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh joins officials in cutting a cake during an event hosted by the United Nations’ migration agency, celebrating the impending departure of its Director-General William Lacy Swing. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti government plans to sign several agreements for International Office for Migration program aimed at improving the role of the Public Authority for Manpower, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh said on Sunday. At an event hosted by the United Nations’ migration agency, celebrating the impending departure of its Director-General William Lacy Swing, she pledged that Kuwait would continue to abide by its international commitments on the crime of human trafficking. In remarks to reporters, Sabeeh, also State Minister for Economic Affairs, hailed the government’s cooperation with the IOM, which has provided state employees with several training courses on the issue of human trafficking, in particular. She also hoped this ‘fruitful’ collaboration, with the UN agency and others, would continue.

In a speech, the IOM chief praised Kuwait’s effective aid relief initiatives and its role in assisting people affected by crises worldwide. He also hailed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s role in supporting regional stability and spreading global peace, saying that his visit to Kuwait was in recognition and appreciation of these efforts. The IOM chief also commended Kuwait’s decisions to host numerous conferences and meetings aimed at providing aid relief to countries affected by the conflicts in Yemen, Iraq and Libya, mentioning that Kuwait’s generous contributions exceed the USD four billion-mark. Iman Erekat, who heads the IOM mission in Kuwait, said that not only does the country occupy the top spot in regards to humanitarian work it has been unique in its efforts to tackle human trafficking. – KUNA

Original Article